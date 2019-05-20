1st of 5 women to testify at ex-NFL player’s rape trial

VISTA, California (AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to call the first of five women to testify at the rape trial of former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. whose accusers include a 54-year-old hitchhiker and a 59-year-old homeless woman.

The first accuser is expected to take the stand Tuesday.

Winslow is accused of raping three women, including one who says she was attacked 15 years ago when she was 17. Two others say he exposed himself to them.

Defense lawyers told the jury the sex was consensual and asked them not to judge the married father’s “cheating ways.”

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts. His father, Kellen Winslow, a Hall of Famer and former star player of the San Diego Chargers, sat behind him in court Monday.