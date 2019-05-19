Rape trial begins for ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. is scheduled to begin his trial on multiple charges, including raping two women last year and raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl in 2003.

The 35-year-old — once the NFL’s highest-paid tight end — has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Winslow could face up to life in prison if convicted.

He was arrested last year in the beach town of Encinitas, north of San Diego.

Prosecutors say some attacks were part of a crime spree targeting middle-aged and elderly women. He was later charged with the 2003 attack.

The son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, he played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets from 2004 to 2013.