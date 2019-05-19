Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man charged in abduction of 8-year-old Texas girl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man has been charged in the abduction of an 8-year-old girl who was snatched from a street in Fort Worth, Texas, as she walked with her mother.

Fort Worth police say the girl was found safe Sunday, about eight hours later, at a hotel in nearby Forest Hills.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb was arrested at the scene on an aggravated kidnapping charge.

Officer Buddy Calzada says a man grabbed the girl Saturday evening, and sped away with her in a car. Police released surveillance video of the car . Police found Webb and the girl at the hotel after witnesses reported seeing the car there.

She has been taken to a hospital.

Online records don’t list bond or an attorney representing Webb who can speak on his behalf.

Associated Press

