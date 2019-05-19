Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Georgia man’s sexual extortion case to go before grand jury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A grand jury is set to hear the case of a Georgia man accused of threatening to share explicit photos of several Alabama women if the women didn’t meet him for sex.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 22-year-old Micheal Antonio Downing waived his preliminary hearing Friday, sending the case to the jury. He was arrested last month and charged with attempted sexual extortion, sexual extortion and second-degree human trafficking. University of Alabama police say Downing contacted the women over Instagram and paid them to video chat.

Police say Downing then offered the women more money to expose themselves. Authorities say he took screenshots and tried to extort the women. Two alerted police. Police say one woman met up with him and notified police when he attempted to extort her again.

