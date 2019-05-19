Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Funeral set for Chicago woman strangled, baby cut from womb

STICKNEY, Ill. (AP) — The visitation, funeral and burial will take place this week for a Chicago woman who was strangled and her baby cut from her womb .

According to Mount Auburn Funeral Home in the Chicago suburb of Stickney, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez will have a two-day visitation on Thursday and Friday. The 19-year-old’s funeral will be Saturday morning at the funeral home, followed by burial at the adjoining memorial park.

Two women, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa, are charged with murder in Ochoa-Lopez’s death. Police found Ochoa-Lopez’s body early Thursday outside Clarisa Figueroa’s Chicago home. Police said Sunday that Ochoa-Lopez’s infant son remains hospitalized in grave condition.

Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, is charged with the concealment of a homicide. All three are ordered held without bond.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One person in custody after an early morning crash
Covering Colorado

One person in custody after an early morning crash

8:29 am
A Cloudy and Cool Sunday
News

A Cloudy and Cool Sunday

5:00 am
Downtown road closures Sunday for Colorado College Commencement
Covering Colorado

Downtown road closures Sunday for Colorado College Commencement

4:51 am
One person in custody after an early morning crash
Covering Colorado

One person in custody after an early morning crash

A Cloudy and Cool Sunday
News

A Cloudy and Cool Sunday

Downtown road closures Sunday for Colorado College Commencement
Covering Colorado

Downtown road closures Sunday for Colorado College Commencement

Scroll to top
Skip to content