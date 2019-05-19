Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Florida Governor: Trump won’t allow flying migrants to state

MIAMI (AP) — The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says President Donald Trump told him he didn’t approve and wouldn’t authorize to fly hundreds of immigrants from the Mexican border to South Florida on a weekly basis.

DeSantis’ spokeswoman Helen Ferre said on Sunday that the governor spoke to Trump on Saturday, two days after local officials said they had been notified by U.S. Border Patrol that 1,000 migrants would soon be sent to Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Federal officials later said there were no immediate plans to fly migrants to Florida.

But the Border Patrol’s interim San Diego sector chief said the agency was still considering whether to add flights to the Miami area and two other regions because the government has run out of space to process migrants.

Associated Press

