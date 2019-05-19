Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
APNewsBreak: Schumer calls for probe of Chinese rail tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat wants an investigation into whether a plan for new subway cars in New York City designed by a Chinese state-owned company could pose a threat to national security.

Sen. Charles Schumer said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday he’s asked the Commerce Department to conduct a “top-to-bottom review” after CRRC won a design contest for new subway cars in New York City.

The company hasn’t won a contract in New York, although it has been awarded contracts for new rail cars in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia.

Rail security experts are warning of prior cyberthreats and hacking attacks from China.

CRRC says it welcomes any inquiry. It says there’s no evidence of any manufacturer intentionally opening railcars to cyberthreats.

