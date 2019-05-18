Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Speaker scandal revives scrutiny of Tennessee lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant statehouse once again finds itself grappling with a culture that some say is harmful to women and people of color.

House Speaker Glen Casada is currently dogged by calls for his resignation after it was revealed that he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his chief of staff.

It is not an unfamiliar scenario: Just three years ago, former Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham was expelled after making unwanted and inappropriate sexual contact with more than 20 women.

The new round of turmoil has revived scrutiny of statehouse culture and leading lawmakers’ ability to provide a respectful working environment.

Casada has declined to step aside. He says he’s changed and has released an action plan designed to build trust in the General Assembly.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon
Weather

Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon

6:51 am
Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike
News

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

11:39 pm
Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region
Covering Colorado

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

10:14 pm
Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon
Weather

Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike
News

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region
Covering Colorado

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

Scroll to top
Skip to content