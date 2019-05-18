Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Report shocks, angers some of Ohio State doc’s 177 victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Victims of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor are reacting with shock, grief and anger at investigative findings that validated a heinous pattern of sexual abuse that many of them say they experienced as young men and then worked to forget for decades.

Their reactions follow the university’s release of a report Friday that found Dr. Richard Strauss groped, ogled or otherwise sexually mistreated at least 177 male students from at least 16 sports, and at the student health center and an off-campus clinic.

One victim said the report left him angrier than before. He said he witnessed Strauss’ abuse and then experienced it himself.

The report said that Ohio State personnel knew of complaints and concerns about Strauss’ conduct but failed for years to investigate or take meaningful action.

Associated Press

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike
Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region
Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads
