Police: Louisiana students laced teacher’s drink

EUNICE, La. (AP) — Authorities say two Louisiana high school students poured a chemical into a teacher’s drink and filmed it on Snapchat.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot says the 17-year-old Eunice High School juniors were arrested Friday on a felony count of mingling harmful substances.

Police say the students mixed Krud Kutter, an all-purpose cleaning solution, into the teacher’s cup Wednesday when she stepped out to get supplies. The Advocate reports Fontenot says a girl poured the chemical into the drink while a boy filmed her and acted as a lookout.

When the teacher returned, she sipped her drink and then threw it away. Fontenot says he doesn’t believe she consumed enough to adversely affect her health.

Another student showed the video to a school resource officer Thursday. Fontenot says the suspects said they did it as a prank.

