In abortion debates, female lawmakers recount their rapes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As one Republican legislature after another has pressed ahead with restrictive abortion bills, they have been confronted with raw and emotional testimony about the consequences of such laws.

Female lawmakers and other women have stepped forward to tell searing, personal stories about being raped. In some cases, it has been the first time they have spoken about the attacks to anyone but a loved one or their closest friend.

Some of the lawmakers say they were motivated to speak out because the abortion bans provided no exception for rape or incest.

The women say they want male lawmakers to understand the experiences of those victims and to give a voice to other victims of sexual assault. Despite that, the horror stories have done little to slow passage of the bills.