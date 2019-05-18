Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dozens protest Pence at Taylor University commencement

UPLAND, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of graduates and faculty have protested the selection of Vice President Mike Pence as the commencement speaker at Taylor University in Indiana by walking out moments before his introduction.

The Indianapolis Star reports the protesters in caps and gowns rose and quietly walked down the aisle and out of the auditorium in the Kesler Student Activities Center at the university in Upland, Indiana.

The protest was planned and discussed prior to Saturday’s ceremony. Some faculty and students at the nondenominational Christian liberal arts school debated the appropriateness of the former Indiana governor at the commencement ceremony.

Most of Taylor’s graduating class did not leave. Pence received a standing ovation.

Graduate Laura Rathburn said Pence’s “presence makes it difficult for everyone at Taylor to feel welcomed.”

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Officers investigating a single-vehicle accident in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Officers investigating a single-vehicle accident in Pueblo

8:47 am
Pueblo police investigating drive-by shooting
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating drive-by shooting

8:31 am
Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon
Weather

Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon

6:51 am
Officers investigating a single-vehicle accident in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Officers investigating a single-vehicle accident in Pueblo

Pueblo police investigating drive-by shooting
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating drive-by shooting

Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon
Weather

Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon

Scroll to top
Skip to content