Brawl suits against Turkey raise questions of law, diplomacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Back in May 2017, Turkey’s leader spoke of cooperation with the United States during a White House visit with President Donald Trump. But by day’s end, the warm rhetoric had been overshadowed by a violent brawl outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington that left anti-government protesters badly beaten.

That altercation led to criminal charges against some of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahnz) security officers and civilian supporters.

It’s also spurred lawsuits, now winding their way through federal court, that turn on the question of whether a foreign country can be held responsible in American courts for violence done on its behalf.

The cases are unfolding as the NATO allies spar over a number of issues, including what role Turkey will play in northern Syria as American forces withdraw.