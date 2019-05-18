Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Asian Americans push for Smithsonian gallery of their own

Asian Americans are pushing for a Smithsonian gallery of their own on Washington’s National Mall.

A $25 million fundraising drives kicks off with glitzy, celebrity-filled party in Los Angeles Saturday.

Lisa Sasaki, who is the director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, says permanent space would provide recognition of a group with a rich American history.

The Smithsonian’s Asian Pacific American program was founded in 1997 and staged its first exhibition the following year.

Asian Americans are the fastest growing minority in the U.S. and have been migrating to the U.S. in significant numbers since the 19th century.

The mall has museums dedicated to Native Americans and African Americans. The Molina Family Latino Gallery is scheduled to open in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in 2021.

Associated Press

Officers investigating a single-vehicle accident in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating drive-by shooting
Pueblo police investigating drive-by shooting

Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon
Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon

