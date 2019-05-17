Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Weak legal case could still benefit Trump in Congress clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — For all President Donald Trump’s talk of winning, his lawyers are using a legal argument that many scholars say is a pretty sure loser to try to defy congressional attempts to investigate him. Yet Trump’s lawyers may end up delaying the probes with their argument, and that could be a win in itself.

In New York and Washington courts, Trump is attempting to beat back subpoenas by Congress to get financial records from accountants and banks Trump and his family do business with. His argument is partly that congressional Democrats have no “legitimate legislative purpose” in seeking the records.

Scholars say that’s a losing argument. Congress’ authority to investigate is broad. But even if judges in both cases rule against Trump appeals might take months or even years to resolve.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike
News

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

11:39 pm
Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region
Covering Colorado

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

10:14 pm
Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads
Covering Colorado

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads

10:14 pm
Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike
News

Florida man arrested in helicopter laser strike

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region
Covering Colorado

Ceremony honors fallen officers from the Pike’s Peak Region

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads
Covering Colorado

Positive job outlook for 2019 college grads

Scroll to top
Skip to content