Weak legal case could still benefit Trump in Congress clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — For all President Donald Trump’s talk of winning, his lawyers are using a legal argument that many scholars say is a pretty sure loser to try to defy congressional attempts to investigate him. Yet Trump’s lawyers may end up delaying the probes with their argument, and that could be a win in itself.

In New York and Washington courts, Trump is attempting to beat back subpoenas by Congress to get financial records from accountants and banks Trump and his family do business with. His argument is partly that congressional Democrats have no “legitimate legislative purpose” in seeking the records.

Scholars say that’s a losing argument. Congress’ authority to investigate is broad. But even if judges in both cases rule against Trump appeals might take months or even years to resolve.