Warren unveils abortion rights platform following new laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is calling for a series of targeted measures designed to safeguard abortion rights following a flurry of new state laws that dramatically restrict women’s ability to terminate pregnancies.

Democrats have decried the new laws as a planned effort to chip away at the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Warren’s abortion rights platform was released Friday by her Democratic presidential campaign. It centers on the establishment of “affirmative, statutory rights” that would “block states from interfering in the ability of a health care provider to provide medical care, including abortion services,” and set similar restrictions on states’ power to block patients from getting medical care, including abortions.

Her proposals come as Missouri joins Alabama, Georgia and other states in advancing laws that limit abortion access.

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

Iran says missiles can reach warships and other targets in Middle East
Iran says missiles can reach warships and other targets in Middle East

Strong winds today lead us into a cooler weekend
Strong winds today lead us into a cooler weekend

