Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Walmart releases plans for new Bentonville headquarters

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart has released additional plans for its new 350-acre (142-hectare) northwest Arkansas campus that will include four quadrants connected by bike and walking paths, an on-campus childcare facility and a fitness center.

The world’s largest retailer said Friday that new buildings will be designed and constructed in the next two years, with a goal of opening the site in phases between 2020 and 2024.

The new site is blocks away from its current Bentonville Home Office, which was built in 1971.

Walmart says its new headquarters will include solar panels on some buildings and parking decks. It’ll also have “flexible workspaces” and various dining options.

Walmart announced it was moving its headquarters in 2017. It has not said how much it will cost to replace the old office.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Augusta, Georgia forces out strip clubs
News

Augusta, Georgia forces out strip clubs

2:15 pm
F-16 crashes into California warehouse
News

F-16 crashes into California warehouse

1:41 pm
President Trump downplays threat of war with Iran
News

President Trump downplays threat of war with Iran

1:38 pm
Augusta, Georgia forces out strip clubs
News

Augusta, Georgia forces out strip clubs

F-16 crashes into California warehouse
News

F-16 crashes into California warehouse

President Trump downplays threat of war with Iran
News

President Trump downplays threat of war with Iran

Scroll to top
Skip to content