The Latest: Ex-Oregon football player stops gunman at school

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of an armed person at a Portland, Oregon high school (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Former University of Oregon football standout Keanon Lowe subdued a person with a gun who appeared on a Portland, Oregon, high school campus.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that Lowe – who is now a coach at Parkrose High School – has left an interview with police and says he is tired, but happy he could be there for the students and community.

Portland Police Sgt. Brad Yakots says no one was injured and the suspect is in custody.

Students interviewed by the newspaper say they were in a government class when a male student entered with a gun but was almost immediately tacked by Lowe.

Lowe, a former star wide receiver for the Ducks, also works as a security guard at the school.

____

2 p.m.

A Portland, Oregon high school has been cleared by police after a male armed with a gun was subdued by a staff member near the school’s tennis courts.

Portland Police Sgt. Brad Yakots said Friday that no one was injured and one person has been taken into custody.

Yakots says police are still trying to determine whether any shots were fired.

There are no other suspects.

Yakots wouldn’t say if the suspect was a student at the school or provide any further information.

School buses are taking students off the campus to be reunited with their parents at a nearby parking lot.

A nearby middle school is also on lockdown.

___

1:34 p.m.

A Portland, Oregon high school is being evacuated after a man armed with a gun was wrestled to the ground by a staff member.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Friday that no shots were fired at Parkrose High School, no one was injured and the man is in custody. Police say there are no other suspects.

School buses are taking students off the campus to be reunited with their parents at a nearby shopping outlet.

The high school and nearby Parkrose Middle School are on lockdown.

No further details were immediately available.