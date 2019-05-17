Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texas officer fired after shooting black man in traffic stop

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has been fired after he was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of a black man during a traffic stop last year.

In a statement Friday, Arlington police announced Officer Bau Tran was fired after an internal investigation found policy violations that led to the Sept. 1 shooting of 24-year-old O’Shae Terry .

Tran responded to the Sept. 1 traffic stop as backup to another officer who pulled Terry over on a registration violation. Body camera footage shows Tran grabbing the passenger-side window of the SUV Terry was driving as it begins to roll away. He can then be seen pointing his gun into the vehicle and shots are heard.

Tran may appeal his dismissal. A message left with his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
What’s the most important jacket you need to know own: A life jacket
Covering Colorado

What’s the most important jacket you need to know own: A life jacket

5:44 pm
History of Pueblo chile planting
News

History of Pueblo chile planting

5:43 pm
John Wick, A Dog’s Journey and Trial By Fire hit theaters this weekend
News

John Wick, A Dog’s Journey and Trial By Fire hit theaters this weekend

5:41 pm
What’s the most important jacket you need to know own: A life jacket
Covering Colorado

What’s the most important jacket you need to know own: A life jacket

History of Pueblo chile planting
News

History of Pueblo chile planting

John Wick, A Dog’s Journey and Trial By Fire hit theaters this weekend
News

John Wick, A Dog’s Journey and Trial By Fire hit theaters this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content