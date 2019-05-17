Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Step by step: Democrats play the long game against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — First came the sternly worded letters. Then the subpoenas. Now the votes to hold Trump administration officials in contempt of Congress.

As House Democrats plod ahead investigating President Donald Trump against unprecedented stonewalling, they’re pursuing a long-game strategy. It’s playing out in the committee rooms, the courthouse and the court of public opinion. And it’s taking time.

Some Democrats say the blockade by the administration is leaving them almost no choice but to open an impeachment inquiry — not necessarily to impeach Trump, but as part of a legal strategy to force the administration to comply with their requests for documents and testimony.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ratcheting up the pressure, but appears in no rush to get there.

Associated Press

