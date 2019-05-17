Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Shuttle bus driver sues NHL’s Senators in harassment case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager and the NHL hockey team have been sued over allegations he harassed a hotel shuttle bus driver last year in Buffalo.

The lawsuit seeking unspecified damages was filed on Friday by lawyers for the driver in the case against Randy Lee, who’s already pleaded guilty to a criminal violation stemming from the incident.

Lee was a passenger on the shuttle bus and was still working for the Senators when the driver said he inappropriately touched himself while making lewd comments. The suit says the driver still suffers from “distress and trauma” from the episode.

An attorney for the Senators, Dennis Vacco, called the suit “frivolous” on Friday.

The AP does not generally identify victims of a sex crime.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Aurora Police: Man posed as ride-share driver and stole wallet
Covering Colorado

Aurora Police: Man posed as ride-share driver and stole wallet

8:01 pm
Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak
Health

Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak

7:42 pm
Know when to go: New data helps predict summer holiday traffic jams in Colorado
News

Know when to go: New data helps predict summer holiday traffic jams in Colorado

7:31 pm
Aurora Police: Man posed as ride-share driver and stole wallet
Covering Colorado

Aurora Police: Man posed as ride-share driver and stole wallet

Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak
Health

Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak

Know when to go: New data helps predict summer holiday traffic jams in Colorado
News

Know when to go: New data helps predict summer holiday traffic jams in Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content