Prosecutors seek life term for ex-CIA man on spy conviction

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former CIA officer could get up to life in prison when he’s sentenced on his conviction of spying for China.

The sentencing for Kevin Mallory of Leesburg, Virginia, has been delayed multiple times, in part because prosecutors and defense attorneys still disagree on the extent of Mallory’s misconduct.

A jury convicted Mallory last year under the Espionage Act for providing classified information to Chinese handlers in exchange for $25,000.

A judge ordered additional briefing on technical evidence about whether Mallory actually sent certain Top Secret documents to the Chinese.

Defense attorneys argue that Mallory provided information that was practically worthless. They seek a term no longer than 10 years at Friday’s hearing.

Prosecutors say Mallory intentionally put human assets at risk. They’re asking for a life sentence.