Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prosecutors seek life term for ex-CIA man on spy conviction

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former CIA officer could get up to life in prison when he’s sentenced on his conviction of spying for China.

The sentencing for Kevin Mallory of Leesburg, Virginia, has been delayed multiple times, in part because prosecutors and defense attorneys still disagree on the extent of Mallory’s misconduct.

A jury convicted Mallory last year under the Espionage Act for providing classified information to Chinese handlers in exchange for $25,000.

A judge ordered additional briefing on technical evidence about whether Mallory actually sent certain Top Secret documents to the Chinese.

Defense attorneys argue that Mallory provided information that was practically worthless. They seek a term no longer than 10 years at Friday’s hearing.

Prosecutors say Mallory intentionally put human assets at risk. They’re asking for a life sentence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shares video of adorable baby sloth
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shares video of adorable baby sloth

9:45 am
Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?
Covering Colorado

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?

9:30 am
Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
News

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

7:12 am
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shares video of adorable baby sloth
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shares video of adorable baby sloth

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?
Covering Colorado

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
News

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

Scroll to top
Skip to content