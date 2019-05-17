Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prosecutor: Pregnant teen killed while being shown photos

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor says a pregnant Chicago teen who was killed and whose baby was cut from her womb was strangled while being shown a photo album of the late son and brother of her attackers.

The prosecutor told Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz on Friday that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez managed to get her fingers under the cord around her neck and that the woman strangling her, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, then yelled at her daughter, “You’re not doing your f—ing job!”

The prosecutor says the daughter, 24-year-old Desiree Figueroa, then pried Ochoa-Lopez’s fingers from the cord while her mother continued to strangle the teen.

Ortiz denied bond to the Figueroas, who are charged with murder, and to Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, who is charged with concealment of a homicide.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts
Covering Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts

11:48 am
Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend
Colorado Living

Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend

11:25 am
Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor
News

Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor

10:40 am
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts
Covering Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts

Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend
Colorado Living

Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend

Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor
News

Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor

Scroll to top
Skip to content