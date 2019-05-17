Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes armed security at a school in Beverly Hills, Calif.; a scuffle at Hong Kong’s legislative assembly over controversial amendments; and a high-speed car crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 11-17, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Associated Press

Associated Press

