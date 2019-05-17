Outgoing Arkansas lawmaker takes job with Little Rock mayor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The top Democrat in Arkansas’ majority-Republican House who resigned from office is taking a job leading the Little Rock mayor’s staff.

Mayor Frank Scott announced Friday that he had hired former Rep. Charles Blake as his chief of staff. Blake, who was the House minority leader, announced on Thursday he was stepping down for a new job opportunity. His resignation took effect Friday.

Blake served as campaign manager for Scott, who in December became Little Rock’s first popularly elected black mayor. Blake represented a Little Rock district in the House since January 2015 and had unsuccessfully pushed this year for removing a Confederate designation from Arkansas’ state flag.

A spokeswoman for Scott said Blake’s salary will be $95,000 and he will begin work on Monday.