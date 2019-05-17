Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Outgoing Arkansas lawmaker takes job with Little Rock mayor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The top Democrat in Arkansas’ majority-Republican House who resigned from office is taking a job leading the Little Rock mayor’s staff.

Mayor Frank Scott announced Friday that he had hired former Rep. Charles Blake as his chief of staff. Blake, who was the House minority leader, announced on Thursday he was stepping down for a new job opportunity. His resignation took effect Friday.

Blake served as campaign manager for Scott, who in December became Little Rock’s first popularly elected black mayor. Blake represented a Little Rock district in the House since January 2015 and had unsuccessfully pushed this year for removing a Confederate designation from Arkansas’ state flag.

A spokeswoman for Scott said Blake’s salary will be $95,000 and he will begin work on Monday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts
Covering Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts

11:48 am
Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend
Colorado Living

Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend

11:25 am
Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor
News

Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor

10:40 am
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts
Covering Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Alpine Visitor Center buried by snow drifts

Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend
Colorado Living

Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend

Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor
News

Former students sue Ohio State University for alleged sexual abuse by former team doctor

Scroll to top
Skip to content