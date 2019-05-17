Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Louisiana governor breaks with Democratic Party on abortion

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly bucked national party leaders on abortion rights and is about to do it again.

Edwards is ready to sign legislation that would ban the procedure in his home state as early as six weeks of pregnancy, when the bill reaches his desk.

Louisiana’s proposal would prohibit abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected. The bill is awaiting one final vote in the state House.

Other conservative states are enacting similar laws that aim to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. But those abortion bans were backed by Republican governors.

Edwards’ anti-abortion stance makes him a rarity in his party and has provoked angry outcries within the Democratic party’s broader ranks across the country.

Associated Press

