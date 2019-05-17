Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Karate instructor accused of secretly recording children

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A karate instructor is accused of secretly videotaping children changing clothes at a martial arts school in North Dakota.

Police say 23-year-old Adler Scheer was questioned after a 13-year-old girl found a cellphone in record mode in the dressing room at Bismarck ATA Martial Arts.

A court affidavit says Scheer admitted recording three children younger than 14 in the changing rooms. Authorities say Scheer also admitted to inappropriately touching an 11-year-old.

The Bismarck Tribune says South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick set Scheer’s bond at $50,000 at his initial court appearance Thursday on four felony charges, including gross sexual imposition.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

