In Barr, Trump has found his champion and advocate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is becoming President Donald Trump’s favorite lawyer.

He’s not only enthusiastically embracing Trump’s political agenda, he’s gone all-in by casting special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as vindication for Trump and hinting that the real wrongdoing was committed by those who launched the investigation.

He’s defied subpoenas from Congress and a House panel has voted to hold him in contempt. He provided the White House with the legal case for not giving lawmakers an unredacted version of Mueller’s report. And this week, he baited House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asking her during a Capitol Hill event if she brought her handcuffs to arrest him.

All the while, Trump has been cheering him on.