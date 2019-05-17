Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Federal appeals court rules against Trump on ending DACA

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The federal appeals court has ruled the Trump administration acted in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner when it sought to end an Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2 to 1 Friday that the Trump administration violated federal statue when it tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program without adequately explaining why.

The Supreme Court is weighing the Trump administration’s appeals of other lower court rulings that also ordered that DACA be kept in place. The justices have set no date to take action.

If the high court decides it wants to hear the appeals, a decision isn’t expected until 2020.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth

9:45 am
Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?
Covering Colorado

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?

9:30 am
Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
News

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

7:12 am
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo posts video of adorable baby sloth

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?
Covering Colorado

Why is it so easy to get sunburned out in Colorado?

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures
News

Online petition to remake final season of Game of Thrones nears 800,000 signatures

Scroll to top
Skip to content