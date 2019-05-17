Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Court: University fails to follow open-records law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An appeals court says the University of Kentucky failed to follow open-records law in a dispute with the campus newspaper over its pursuit of documents in a sexual harassment investigation.

A three-judge Court of Appeals panel ruled Friday that the state’s flagship university had failed to comply with the open-records law “in any meaningful way.”

The long-running case stems from the student newspaper’s pursuit of documents in a sexual harassment investigation involving a former professor.

The university had refused to release the documents.

The state attorney general’s office said the university had violated the open-records law. UK appealed to a circuit judge who sided with the university.

Judge Kelly Thompson, writing for the appeals court panel, said the public has an interest in the “investigative methods used by its public agencies.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Winter is not over yet in A-Basin
Colorado Living

Winter is not over yet in A-Basin

4:05 pm
Carrera sentenced to life without parole after guilty verdict
Covering Colorado

Carrera sentenced to life without parole after guilty verdict

3:23 pm
Pres. Trump announces end to steel, aluminum tariffs
News

Pres. Trump announces end to steel, aluminum tariffs

2:54 pm
Winter is not over yet in A-Basin
Colorado Living

Winter is not over yet in A-Basin

Carrera sentenced to life without parole after guilty verdict
Covering Colorado

Carrera sentenced to life without parole after guilty verdict

Pres. Trump announces end to steel, aluminum tariffs
News

Pres. Trump announces end to steel, aluminum tariffs

Scroll to top
Skip to content