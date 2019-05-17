Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Company offers to rehire worker who lost job over free lunch

CANAAN, N.H. (AP) — A company has offered to rehire a school cafeteria worker whom it fired for giving a student lunch for free .

Bonnie Kimball said she was fired March 28 by Fresh Picks, a vendor that supplies food to the Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan. She told the student quietly, “tell (your) mom you need money.”

A spokeswoman for the Manchester-based company said Friday that an employee it did not name violated school and company policy and that a district manager had terminated the person. But the company said it had offered to rehire the employee, provide her back pay and would “work with the school district to revise policies and procedures regarding transactions.”

A message was left with Kimball for comment.

