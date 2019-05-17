An emotional send-off for lovable geeks of ‘Big Bang Theory’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Big Bang Theory” has ended its 12-season run with some big changes for its band of lovable geeks.

The CBS sitcom aired its final two episodes Thursday in an hour-long finale that drew the series to a close after 279 episodes.

The episode featured a cameo by Sarah Michelle Gellar and a speech from Mayim Bialek’s character, Amy, urging little girls to pursue careers in science while accepting a prestigious honor that was teased as a possibility during the final season.

The show ended as many of its episodes did, with the “Big Bang” characters — one of them now pregnant — eating Chinese food together.

The series leaves on a high as one of television’s most popular shows, and has sparked the popular spin-off “Young Sheldon.”