Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The Latest: Wish for man facing execution: Meal for homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Tennessee man who suffocated his wife (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The Nashville church where a Tennessee death row inmate is an ordained elder is honoring the man’s last wish by planning a community meal for the homeless.

Inmate Don Johnson’s attorneys say that rather than request a special last meal, he asked supporters to provide a meal to a homeless person. Johnson is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening for suffocating his wife in 1984 at a camping center he managed in Memphis.

Johnson’s wish was inspired by another death row inmate whose request to have a pizza delivered to a homeless person prompted people across the country to deliver pizzas to homeless shelters.

A vigil ahead of the inmate’s scheduled execution is planned at the Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church. The church is collecting grocery gift cards for a meal for the homeless next week.

___

12:30 a.m.

A man convicted of killing his wife decades ago at a camping center he managed in Memphis is set for execution in Tennessee.

Sixty-eight-year-old inmate Don Johnson is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening for the 1984 suffocation death of his wife, Connie.

Johnson would be the fourth person executed in Tennessee since August, barring a last-minute stay. The last two inmates executed in Tennessee chose the electric chair, saying they believed it offered a quicker and less painful death than the state’s default method, a three-drug lethal injection.

Gov. Bill Lee declined clemency requests for Johnson from religious leaders including the president of the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist Church, of which Johnson is a member.

Alabama is also scheduled to carry out a lethal injection Thursday evening .

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid
Covering Colorado

United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid

4:50 pm
Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse
Covering Colorado

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

4:47 pm
Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law
Capitol Watch

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law

4:12 pm
United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid
Covering Colorado

United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse
Covering Colorado

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law
Capitol Watch

Sec. of State Griswold calls for boycott of Alabama travel due to abortion law

Scroll to top
Skip to content