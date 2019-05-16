Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Texas FAA flight control center evacuated due to odor

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — At least 100 flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport have been delayed after the partial evacuation of a nearby government air traffic control center because of a rank odor.

The incident began late Thursday morning at the FAA flight control center near the airport, where controllers manage high-altitude flights.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the stench was a sewer issue and that plumbers were working on the problem. Air purifiers and fans were set up in the building, and an FAA statement says air traffic was being managed at a slightly reduced rate as employees were rotated in and out of the building. No illnesses were reported.

The FAA website says flights arriving at DFW were being delayed an average of about 45 minutes.

Associated Press

