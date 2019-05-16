Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Probe faults premium travel by former EPA head, bodyguards

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency’s internal watchdog says former agency head Scott Pruitt and his bodyguards improperly spent $124,000 in federal funds on premium-class flights, and that EPA should consider trying to recover the money.

The EPA inspector general says the evidence doesn’t support Pruitt’s argument that security concerns made the luxury travel necessary. It recommends the EPA determine whether any of the excessive costs should be recovered.

The inspector general looked at 40 trips, including six that were canceled, with a total price tag of $985,000.

Pruitt left the EPA last year as ethics investigations against him mounted.

The EPA says in a statement that it believes the premium-class travel was warranted and allowed by the rules. It argues reimbursement would be inappropriate.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

12:02 pm
Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela
News

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela

12:01 pm
Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street

11:51 am
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela
News

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street

Scroll to top
Skip to content