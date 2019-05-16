Officials in US, Europe charge 10 in malware attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials from the United States and Europe are announcing criminal charges against 10 people in connection with malicious software attacks that infected tens of thousands of computers and caused more than $100 million in losses.

Officials say the malware enabled cyber criminals from Eastern Europe to take remote control of infected computers and siphon funds from victims’ bank accounts. They targeted companies and institutions across all sectors of American life, including a Washington law firm, a church in Texas and a furniture business in California.

Scott Brady is the top federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the case is being filed.

He told The Associated Press the case stands out as a model of international cooperation.

Some of the defendants are in custody and face prosecution abroad. The U.S. will seek extradition of others.