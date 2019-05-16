Mayor: City doesn’t want to be identified with Klan group

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mayor is distancing his community from a local Ku Klux Klan group planning a rally in Ohio this month.

The Honorable Sacred Knights lists a Madison, Indiana, post office box as contact information on its Facebook page. Madison Mayor Damon Welch said Wednesday that city officials think there are only three or four group members in the area.

Welch says the city of about 12,000 doesn’t “stand for any type of hate” and doesn’t support the group’s views.

The KKK-affiliated group said in an email Wednesday that it has “closer to 25 members” and doesn’t “expect for the city to approve of us.”

The group plans to rally in Dayton, Ohio, on May 25. The Klan organization has said previously the rally isn’t about hate.