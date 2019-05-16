Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man to stay jailed over talk about avenging mosque attacks

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a New York man will remain in custody in Montana pending his June 24 trial over charges that he lied to authorities about discussions he had about joining the Islamic State group and attacking random people to avenge shootings at two New Zealand mosques.

The Missoulian reports U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch ruled Wednesday that 21-year-old Fabjan Alameti (FAHB’-yan al-eh-MEH’-tee) poses too much of threat to be allowed to return to his mother’s apartment in the Bronx.

Alameti was arrested at a Bozeman gun range on April 3. He has pleaded not guilty to making false statements involving terrorism and possession of a firearm while using marijuana.

Alameti’s public defender argued his client’s statements were protected under the First Amendment and he has no criminal record.

