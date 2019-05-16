Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawyer: Cop who shot Texas woman knew she was mentally ill

HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a woman who was fatally shot by a Houston-area police officer says the officer lived in the same apartment complex as her and knew she suffered from mental illness.

Attorney Ben Crump says Pamela Turner had struggled with paranoid schizophrenia since her diagnosis in 2005, and may have been in crisis the night she was killed.

Baytown police have said an officer shot the 44-year-old African American woman Monday during an attempted arrest, and that she shocked him with his Taser during a struggle.

At a Thursday press conference, Crump and Turner’s family portrayed the officer as the aggressor.

Turner’s daughter, Chelsie Rubin, said she asked a Baytown police officer if the department was aware of her mother’s illness and he confirmed they were.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

12:02 pm
Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela
News

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela

12:01 pm
Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street

11:51 am
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela
News

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street

Scroll to top
Skip to content