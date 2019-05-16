Firefighter killed, 3 injured in Wisconsin shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a firefighter responding to a medical emergency has been killed in a shooting in Wisconsin that left three others injured.

Authorities say the shooting happened after police and firefighters responded to a medical emergency around 5:30 p.m. in downtown Appleton. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, but didn’t say if anyone is in custody.

A procession was held overnight in Milwaukee as the firefighter’s body was brought to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. Firefighters lined the street as emergency vehicles escorted the body.

Appleton is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.