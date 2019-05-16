Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
F-16 fighter crashes into California warehouse, pilot ejects

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an F-16 fighter jet has crashed into a warehouse just outside of Southern California’s March Air Reserve Base.

Maj. Perry Covington, director of public affairs at the base, says the pilot ejected before the crash Thursday and was not hurt.

Television news shows a large hole in the roof of the building east of Los Angeles. Covington says there are no injuries on the ground.

Officials say the plane is assigned to the Air National Guard.

Interstate 215, which runs near the base, is closed in both directions.

