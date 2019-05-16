Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Expert: Fetal abduction rare yet endures over 30 years

DETROIT (AP) — The grisly act is rare, yet it’s common enough to have a name: fetal abduction.

And an expert says the latest case out of Chicago has similarities to many of the roughly 30 similar crimes carried out over the last three decades across the U.S.

Criminal justice expert Kenna Quinet says in cases she’s tracked back to 1987, most mothers are slain and it’s typical for them to have been stalked or lured somewhere under false pretenses. That’s what police and relatives say was the case involving the strangulation death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who had her baby cut from her womb.

Authorities say the baby is in grave condition and not expected to survive.

Quinet said it’s important to note that fetal abduction remains infrequent and shows no sign of increasing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid
Covering Colorado

United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid

4:50 pm
Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse
Covering Colorado

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

4:47 pm
I.M. Pei, architect who designed Louvre Pyramid, dies at 102
AP - National News

I.M. Pei, architect who designed Louvre Pyramid, dies at 102

4:47 pm
United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid
Covering Colorado

United Healthcare medical grants help kids focus on being a kid

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse
Covering Colorado

Air Force Major charged with rape and sexual abuse

I.M. Pei, architect who designed Louvre Pyramid, dies at 102
AP - National News

I.M. Pei, architect who designed Louvre Pyramid, dies at 102

Scroll to top
Skip to content