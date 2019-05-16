Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cops: Woman forced friend’s 12-year-old to get birth control

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (AP) — Police have charged a woman accused of forcing her friend’s 12-year-old daughter to get a birth control implant in her arm without the mother’s permission.

Valerie Marie Fullum is charged with two felony counts of endangering welfare of children and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person, according to court documents posted online Wednesday.

The girl’s mother told WTAE-TV her daughter didn’t tell her about the device for a month. She said her daughter felt forced and threatened by 29-year-old Fullum, of New Brighton, and alleges the device, implanted in April, has harmed the girl’s health. She recently had the device removed.

Fullum told the Adagio clinic in Allegheny County she was the girl’s aunt. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. A message was left seeking comment from her attorney.

State health department spokesman Nate Wardle told WTAE that clinicians may provide birth control and contraception to minors without informing or obtaining consent of a parent or guardian.

Adagio Health spokesperson Alicia Schisler told the news station the clinic counsels and encourages “all minors who seek services at Adagio Health to discuss their medical care with their parents.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

