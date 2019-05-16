Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Congressional leaders set for classified briefing on Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders are receiving a classified briefing on Iran as members of both parties demand more information on the White House’s claims of rising threats in the Middle East.

The briefing Thursday with the so-called Gang of Eight comes after Democratic lawmakers warned President Donald Trump against war with Iran and criticized the White House for not keeping Congress informed of the rising threat in the Middle East.

The U.S. on Wednesday ordered all nonessential personnel to leave Iraq, and last week an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers were shifted to the Gulf region.

The White House says the actions are in response to an increased threat from Iran, but they are being met with skepticism in the U.S. and among foreign allies.

Associated Press

