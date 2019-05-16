Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Abortion-rights groups challenge restrictions on providers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As abortion opponents cheer the passage of fetal heartbeat laws and other bans on the procedure, abortion-rights groups have been waging a quieter battle in courthouses around the country to overturn less direct restrictions passed in recent years.

At least a dozen lawsuits have been filed to challenge what abortion-rights groups call TRAP laws, for Targeted Restrictions on Abortion Providers. The first lawsuit to go to trial is set to begin Monday in in Richmond, Virginia.

The wave of court cases challenging the laws has been fueled largely by a 2016 Supreme Court ruling. That decision struck down a Texas law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. It forced clinics to meet the same standards as ambulatory surgical centers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

12:02 pm
Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela
News

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela

12:01 pm
Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street

11:51 am
CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West
Covering Colorado

CPW, park rangers, firefighters and deputies help capture bear in Pueblo West

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela
News

Effort underway in Norway to bring peace to Venezuela

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police: No crime involved in death on N. Walnut Street

Scroll to top
Skip to content