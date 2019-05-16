Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
12 exposed to debris, pilot safe after F-16 hits warehouse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A fire official says it’s “a miracle” there was no explosion after an F-16 fighter jet plowed into a warehouse near a Southern California air base.

The Air National Guard jet reported hydraulic problems during training Thursday at March Reserve Air Force Base east of Los Angeles. The pilot safely ejected before the plane smashed through the roof of a nearby warehouse.

A dozen people were treated for exposure to debris and taken to hospitals. Authorities say there aren’t any major injuries.

A wide area around the warehouse was evacuated and a nearby freeway closed until the jet’s weaponry and ordnance could be rendered safe.

