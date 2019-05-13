Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
San Francisco to vote on banning face recognition technology

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors are considering surveillance oversight legislation that includes a ban on the use of facial recognition technology by police.

If the full board approves it Tuesday, San Francisco would become the first U.S. city to outlaw the tech at a time when it’s becoming a part of daily life.

The face ID ban would apply to city departments, but not to personal, business or federal use.

Privacy advocates have squared off with public safety proponents at several heated hearings in San Francisco, a city teeming with tech innovation and the home of Twitter, Airbnb and Uber.

Those who support the ban say facial recognition technology is not only flawed, but a serious threat to civil rights. Opponents say the police need help catching criminals.

Associated Press

