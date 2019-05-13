Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rosenstein: Russia probe justified, closing it wasn’t option

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says the Russia investigation was “justified” and says he would never have allowed anyone to interfere with it.

He also took jabs at former FBI Director James Comey in a speech in Baltimore on Monday night, his second public address since resigning from the Justice Department.

In explaining some of the most contested decisions of his tenure, Rosenstein broke with President Donald Trump in multiple ways.

He says the investigation into Russia election interference, which Trump has called a hoax and a witch hunt, was justified and closing it was never an option.

Rosenstein also says he made the right call to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller to run the investigation, even though he acknowledges that not everyone agreed with the decision.

Associated Press

