Police look for connections in Florida hip-hop shootings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say it is too early to say whether three shootings tied to a Miami-area hip-hop festival are related.

South Florida police agencies are comparing evidence Tuesday to determine whether the shootings have a link beyond the Rolling Loud Festival, which concluded Sunday. No one has been arrested.

A bystander died after being hit Sunday during a shootout between members of rapper NBA YoungBoy’s entourage and passengers in an SUV who police said opened fire on them. Police said Monday that the entourage members acted in self-defense in that shooting at the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach.

Chicago-based rapper AAB Hellabandz died early Saturday after being shot in Miami Beach. On Friday, shots were fired at a performer’s party buses. No one was hurt.

