Planned Parenthood funding in Texas at stake in hearing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court is about to again take up the issue of whether and how states can cut off federal Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.

A federal district judge blocked Texas’ effort to stop Planned Parenthood funding in 2017. But a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the district judge didn’t follow proper legal standards.

Now, the full appeals court has agreed to re-hear the case. Arguments are set for Tuesday with 16 judges expected to participate. They include three nominees of President Donald Trump who filled vacancies after the court narrowly upheld a decision protecting Planned Parenthood funding in Louisiana in 2017.

No immediate ruling is expected. The outcome could also affect Planned Parenthood in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Associated Press

